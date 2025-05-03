- Added transmission function, now each storage point can initiate transmission, with a fixed destination of 8 transmission points
- Added 3 spells, obtained by defeating three bosses in the main storyline
- The church gate has added a new BOSS, with adjusted attack methods and a more handsome wielding of knives
- Defeating the Demon Swordsman BOSS in the later stages of the main storyline can increase basic attack power by 5 points
- Now，When saving , both health and mana levels will be restored to full
- The operation teaching in the opening scene can be automatically adapted, and keyboard operation teaching will appear when using the keyboard. Using the joystick will result in joystick operation teaching
- Now you can view the operation key diagram in the menu. Select Control to see the basic operation methods of the keyboard and controller
There may be some adjustments to the scene art in the future
