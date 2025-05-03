 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18331120 Edited 3 May 2025 – 09:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Added transmission function, now each storage point can initiate transmission, with a fixed destination of 8 transmission points
  2. Added 3 spells, obtained by defeating three bosses in the main storyline
  3. The church gate has added a new BOSS, with adjusted attack methods and a more handsome wielding of knives
  4. Defeating the Demon Swordsman BOSS in the later stages of the main storyline can increase basic attack power by 5 points
  5. Now，When saving , both health and mana levels will be restored to full
  6. The operation teaching in the opening scene can be automatically adapted, and keyboard operation teaching will appear when using the keyboard. Using the joystick will result in joystick operation teaching
  7. Now you can view the operation key diagram in the menu. Select Control to see the basic operation methods of the keyboard and controller
    There may be some adjustments to the scene art in the future

Changed files in this update

Depot 3453671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link