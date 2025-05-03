- Added 6 new Formations:
-- Holy Alliance
-- Dark Pact
-- Riders on the Storm
-- Squires of Fires
-- Icebreakers
-- Bludgeon Company
- Changes to Formations:
-- Tooltips have been updated to show the actual formulas and calculated numbers if active
-- Wizardry now scales with 5% per Wizard
-- Rangers now scales with 5% per Ranger
- Damage type will now always follow the Pattern: Veteran Passive > Shoulders > Offhand > Mainhand
- The poison debuff of 'Toxic Flask' and 'Gas Grenade' can no longer be resisted/blocked/dodged
- Increased damage of Crusader Hammer from 8% to 10% of weight
- Burn damage tick rate will now always be affected by the lowest tick rate for the full duration (instead of last attacker)
- Adjustment to mage basic attacks (Weapons have been changed accordingly):
-- Frost: Slow AoE attack with lower scaling
-- Fireball: Balanced single target attack with high burn chance
-- Thunder: fast attack speed, low minAtk - high maxAtk, cannot be dodged
- Added additional copy button for Rune Circle Loadout export
- Updated visuals for inactive Advanced Profession Runes in the Rune Circle
- Artifact 'Kakapo Egg' will now only grant +1 STA after battle (down from +2 STA)
- Artifact 'Ham Hock' has its regeneration effect reduced by 2%
- Optimized character spawning routine
- Fixed a bug where mythic forge modifiers would disappear when transforming between Golden Shield and Golden Aegis
- Fixed an issue where Artifacts could be placed in the inheritance storage slot
Update v1.19.7
