3 May 2025 Build 18331093 Edited 3 May 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added 6 new Formations:
    -- Holy Alliance
    -- Dark Pact
    -- Riders on the Storm
    -- Squires of Fires
    -- Icebreakers
    -- Bludgeon Company
  • Changes to Formations:
    -- Tooltips have been updated to show the actual formulas and calculated numbers if active
    -- Wizardry now scales with 5% per Wizard
    -- Rangers now scales with 5% per Ranger
  • Damage type will now always follow the Pattern: Veteran Passive > Shoulders > Offhand > Mainhand
  • The poison debuff of 'Toxic Flask' and 'Gas Grenade' can no longer be resisted/blocked/dodged
  • Increased damage of Crusader Hammer from 8% to 10% of weight
  • Burn damage tick rate will now always be affected by the lowest tick rate for the full duration (instead of last attacker)
  • Adjustment to mage basic attacks (Weapons have been changed accordingly):
    -- Frost: Slow AoE attack with lower scaling
    -- Fireball: Balanced single target attack with high burn chance
    -- Thunder: fast attack speed, low minAtk - high maxAtk, cannot be dodged
  • Added additional copy button for Rune Circle Loadout export
  • Updated visuals for inactive Advanced Profession Runes in the Rune Circle
  • Artifact 'Kakapo Egg' will now only grant +1 STA after battle (down from +2 STA)
  • Artifact 'Ham Hock' has its regeneration effect reduced by 2%
  • Optimized character spawning routine
  • Fixed a bug where mythic forge modifiers would disappear when transforming between Golden Shield and Golden Aegis
  • Fixed an issue where Artifacts could be placed in the inheritance storage slot

