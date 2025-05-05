We hope you all are enjoying our first major content update, Buried Below! It's been great to see you all playing as the new Breaker, Rondo, get a good feel for the new run structure changes and we really appreciate all of your feedback and support for this update.

We've released a Hotfix today to address a few bugs, and made some fixes based on community feedback. Below are the patch notes for today's Hotfix.

Reminder to keep the feedback coming as we set out to make Hyper Light Breaker the best it can be throughout the course of Early Access! The best way to ensure we see your feedback and concerns is to post in the #hlb-feedback-bugs channel on our Discord: [www.discord.gg/heartmachine](www.discord.gg/heartmachine).

Heart Machine Team

🐛 Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players could duplicate chest rewards with specific timing in poor network conditions

Fixed an issue where gear acquired during multiplayer could be carried over into single player

Fixed an issue where certain perks and PlayerEXEs would use the Host’s information for all players

Goro’s Scavenger Perk, and both starting weapon upgrade EXEs (Refined Blades / Extended Rails) were affected by this issue

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where Vermillion could get stuck in a tutorial state, causing a variety of issues

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where leveling a SyCom to max capacity could lock a player out from changing perks for that SyCom

Fixed an issue where tutorial controls would not display properly if you alternated between a controller and keyboard during the tutorial

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where locking onto enemies in the tutorial before the lock-on tutorial prompt could prevent the tutorial from unlocking the door to the next section, forcing players to skip the tutorial to continue

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where loot spawns at the Crystal Titan Corpse would sometimes not be accessible

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where the interact key prompt would not show at the Tutorial Shrine

Fixed an issue where opening the menu on Steam Deck and tabbing quickly could break the menu

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where Multiplayer cycles could suddenly end after extraction

Fixed a small gap between the tutorial elevator’s lift and shaft that could cause players to jitter in and out of their fall state, which could be confusing for new players

Fixed an issue where shielded enemies would receive status effects through their shield

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed an issue where a Lab Elevator could be blocked by procedurally generated terrain

COMMUNITY ASSIST: Fixed several crashes reported by the community with the assistance of the crash dumps they provided in our Discord server)

