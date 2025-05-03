 Skip to content

3 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

1.00f Online Hotfix Patch

Bug Fixes:：

  • Fixed an issue where the upper limit of the number of items that can be manufactured is incorrect when choosing to manufacture multiple sets of items in the crafting window.

  • Heir of Narrowfort: Fixed an issue where after giving equipment to Arya, leaving temporarily and talking again did not advance the plot-related options.

  • Fixed a crash caused by the gate of the Vanukris Temple in the Valgara Volcano, but the highlight effect has not been fixed yet.

  • Fixed an issue where enemies could not be spawned in a desert encounter map.

  • Fixed an issue where the item corruption prompt text was incorrect.

  • Fixed an issue where teammates were not displayed when the player entered the Desolate Fort, and an issue where the save could not be saved.

  • Fixed an issue where the UI of the caravan's food management was not displayed correctly after loading the save.

