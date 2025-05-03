1.00f Online Hotfix Patch

Fixed an issue where the upper limit of the number of items that can be manufactured is incorrect when choosing to manufacture multiple sets of items in the crafting window.

Heir of Narrowfort: Fixed an issue where after giving equipment to Arya, leaving temporarily and talking again did not advance the plot-related options.

Fixed a crash caused by the gate of the Vanukris Temple in the Valgara Volcano, but the highlight effect has not been fixed yet.

Fixed an issue where enemies could not be spawned in a desert encounter map.

Fixed an issue where the item corruption prompt text was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where teammates were not displayed when the player entered the Desolate Fort, and an issue where the save could not be saved.