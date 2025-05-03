Delete button now also can deconstruct.

Can rename in-use roles.

Small Bioreactors are programmable.

Bring back the "special" tab for setting if condition items.

Control-click now copies the conveyor requested/all state.

Remove reference to "demo" from the tutorial.

Fix the description of the leveler.

Nerf the portable bioreactor; now 50% efficient.

Fix some bugs in number input for regions that use , as a decimal separator.

Below and above now use the ground height when on water.