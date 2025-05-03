-
Delete button now also can deconstruct.
-
Can rename in-use roles.
-
Small Bioreactors are programmable.
-
Bring back the "special" tab for setting if condition items.
-
Control-click now copies the conveyor requested/all state.
-
Remove reference to "demo" from the tutorial.
-
Fix the description of the leveler.
-
Nerf the portable bioreactor; now 50% efficient.
-
Fix some bugs in number input for regions that use , as a decimal separator.
-
Below and above now use the ground height when on water.
-
more consistent display of counts in requests and inventories.
Small Update 0.4.34
