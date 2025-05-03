 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18331065
  • Delete button now also can deconstruct.

  • Can rename in-use roles.

  • Small Bioreactors are programmable.

  • Bring back the "special" tab for setting if condition items.

  • Control-click now copies the conveyor requested/all state.

  • Remove reference to "demo" from the tutorial.

  • Fix the description of the leveler.

  • Nerf the portable bioreactor; now 50% efficient.

  • Fix some bugs in number input for regions that use , as a decimal separator.

  • Below and above now use the ground height when on water.

  • more consistent display of counts in requests and inventories.

