Version 1.0.0.8 Patch Notes
[Optimizations]
Fixed yellow bar position initialization issue caused by slow loading
[Bug Fixes]
-
Resolved abnormal functionality in Assassin Organization system
-
Adjusted logic for faction disbandment
-
Fixed interaction failure with certain treasure chests
-
Fixed teleportation anomaly in Jingcheng faction dungeon
-
Fixed trigger failure of skill "Cure-All Remedy"
-
Corrected text error in achievement "Unify the Jianghu"
-
Adjusted dialogue trigger conditions for NPC Zhang Weiyong
-
Fixed Early Access save files loading failure
