3 May 2025 Build 18331058 Edited 4 May 2025 – 05:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.0.8 Patch Notes
[Optimizations]

Fixed yellow bar position initialization issue caused by slow loading

[Bug Fixes]

  • Resolved abnormal functionality in Assassin Organization system

  • Adjusted logic for faction disbandment

  • Fixed interaction failure with certain treasure chests

  • Fixed teleportation anomaly in Jingcheng faction dungeon

  • Fixed trigger failure of skill "Cure-All Remedy"

  • Corrected text error in achievement "Unify the Jianghu"

  • Adjusted dialogue trigger conditions for NPC Zhang Weiyong

  • Fixed Early Access save files loading failure

