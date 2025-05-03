This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

UPDATE: Version: MYSTICAL BOG #1.075 (EXPERIMENTAL BUILD)

Fixed issues related to the GIFT item.

Fixed issue where gifting an item would cause the camera to look at the world 0,0,0 coordinates rather than the player you are gifting to.

Fixed issue where gifting Plectrum Points would actually say "You gifted NONE to <player>", it now actually gifts the number of plectrums.

A visual effect for this is being worked.

Fixed some other issues related to the GIFT and THEFT items (Exchange wheel), these aren't necessarily obvious, but should help smooth things out, typically there were issues with clients not knowing who the target player was, therefore this would break the gameplay logic.

I haven't had a huge amount of time, but I'm just happy to iron out these little annoying issues that make the game feel broken and janky.

I hope you all have a great weekend!

ROCK ON!