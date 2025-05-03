 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18330910 Edited 3 May 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

UPDATE: Version: MYSTICAL BOG #1.075 (EXPERIMENTAL BUILD)

Fixed issues related to the GIFT item.
Fixed issue where gifting an item would cause the camera to look at the world 0,0,0 coordinates rather than the player you are gifting to.
Fixed issue where gifting Plectrum Points would actually say "You gifted NONE to <player>", it now actually gifts the number of plectrums.
A visual effect for this is being worked.

Fixed some other issues related to the GIFT and THEFT items (Exchange wheel), these aren't necessarily obvious, but should help smooth things out, typically there were issues with clients not knowing who the target player was, therefore this would break the gameplay logic.

I haven't had a huge amount of time, but I'm just happy to iron out these little annoying issues that make the game feel broken and janky.

I hope you all have a great weekend!

ROCK ON!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 18330910
Windows English Metal Heads Content Depot 1132671
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link