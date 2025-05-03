The Linear Track Update

Full changelog:

Added LinearTrack component

OreScanner: Added checkbox in GetInfo (V) to include altitude in the scan output

Updated default black color used on components to metallic

Removed rough metallic texture patterns (brushed metal procedural textures)

Fixed ItemJunction causing server crash when doing an infinite recursion with ItemConveyor

Fixed Fluid Tanks emptying themselves when connected to a pump that is not connected to anything else

Fixed Container not updating build's mass until it is interacted with

Fixed full Volume causing increasing temperature as we try to send more fluid to it

Fixed CTD when resizing screen to < 32 pixels

Fixed Beacon transmitting data when unpowered and not transmitting on initial frequency

XenonCode Nodes: fixed wrong variable substitution when the variable character is the last char of word inside an expression/statement