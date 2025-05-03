 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18330895 Edited 3 May 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Linear Track Update

You’ve been waiting for it. After hinges and pivots… here comes the Linear Track!

Full changelog:

  • Added LinearTrack component

  • OreScanner: Added checkbox in GetInfo (V) to include altitude in the scan output

  • Updated default black color used on components to metallic

  • Removed rough metallic texture patterns (brushed metal procedural textures)

  • Fixed ItemJunction causing server crash when doing an infinite recursion with ItemConveyor

  • Fixed Fluid Tanks emptying themselves when connected to a pump that is not connected to anything else

  • Fixed Container not updating build's mass until it is interacted with

  • Fixed full Volume causing increasing temperature as we try to send more fluid to it

  • Fixed CTD when resizing screen to < 32 pixels

  • Fixed Beacon transmitting data when unpowered and not transmitting on initial frequency

  • XenonCode Nodes: fixed wrong variable substitution when the variable character is the last char of word inside an expression/statement

  • Increased Wheel GearRatio display precision in GetInfo(V) and synchronized MotorSpeed and WheelSpeed to be displayed from values computed in the same tick

