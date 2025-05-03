The Linear Track Update
You’ve been waiting for it. After hinges and pivots… here comes the Linear Track!
Full changelog:
-
Added LinearTrack component
-
OreScanner: Added checkbox in GetInfo (V) to include altitude in the scan output
-
Updated default black color used on components to metallic
-
Removed rough metallic texture patterns (brushed metal procedural textures)
-
Fixed ItemJunction causing server crash when doing an infinite recursion with ItemConveyor
-
Fixed Fluid Tanks emptying themselves when connected to a pump that is not connected to anything else
-
Fixed Container not updating build's mass until it is interacted with
-
Fixed full Volume causing increasing temperature as we try to send more fluid to it
-
Fixed CTD when resizing screen to < 32 pixels
-
Fixed Beacon transmitting data when unpowered and not transmitting on initial frequency
-
XenonCode Nodes: fixed wrong variable substitution when the variable character is the last char of word inside an expression/statement
-
Increased Wheel GearRatio display precision in GetInfo(V) and synchronized MotorSpeed and WheelSpeed to be displayed from values computed in the same tick
