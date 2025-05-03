The most significant performance problems experienced by players were in a large radius around Fadh-es-Sayl; further investigation revealed that this was caused by loading in large amounts of extremely high-poly foliage. To remedy this, we've replaced the problematic meshes with temporary, extremely low-poly meshes. They will be replaced with equally performant, but more attractive, meshes at a later date.

Players will also notice a more stable framerate across Tasneem, as we've optimized foliage geometry & level streaming across the board. While we still have to do more optimization, especially to achieve perfectly stable FPS at high speeds, severe framerate drops should no longer be a serious problem for most players.

This patch also fixes a major bug where Haroon appears earlier than he's meant to, and a host of other tweaks too small to mention. Coming up next- major improvements to the torch quest, strengthening the direction that we give to players, and more!