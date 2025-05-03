Hi stalkers!

Indonesian language was added to the game!

I want to send my deepest thanks to Rizal Juntak who worked with passion on an Indonesian translation and his interest in Forbidden Trip!

It was tested with the new fonts introduced with the Turkish update, this should display perfectly on your monitor!

I'll come back to you when the right time comes to talk about the Expansion Pack, which I resumed work on this last January. I don't give release dates as usual, I work on that during some weekends, when I have time, for myself before all.

Have a great Summer!

HF and thanks for trying FT and your feedback, positive or negative!

-Yanka