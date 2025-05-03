The resolution option now allows you to select other values.

2. The specialized panels have been reordered in the order of the towers.

[h3] Gameplay Update

The overheating time of the light machine gun tower has increased from 10 seconds to 40 seconds, while the overheating decay time remains at 10 seconds. That is to say, the light machine gun tower has been accurate for a longer time.

2. The specialization fee has been significantly changed. The additional cost for upgrades has been reduced from 5,000 per time to 2,000 per time. The remaining changes are as follows:

Laser towers: from 10,000-37,000 to 4,200-54,700

Rifle tower: From 10,000-37,000 to 4,200-54,700

Vampire Tower: From 5,000-50,000 to 3,000-90,800

Missile towers: from 10,000-10,000 to 5,000-27,500

Support stations: from 10,000-10,000 to 5,000-27,500

Interception towers: from 5,000-50,000 to 4,200-54,700

Artillery towers: from 10,000 to 37,000 to 5,700 to 73,000

Shield tower: from 5,000-50,000 to 4,000-121,000

Machine gun towers: from 5,000-50,000 to 8,000-44,000

Sniper Tower: From 10,000-37,000 to 6,000-181,500

Drones: from 5,000 to 50,000 to 5,700 to 73,000

Power station: from 5,000-50,000 to 25,000-70,000

Income: From 8,000 to 242,000 to 11,300 to 145,900

Electromagnetic deceleration: from 0-0 to 5000-14000

Building construction: from 5,000-5,000 to 5,000-14,000

After the modification, you can reach the maximum income level more quickly. The upgrade cost curve for some units that increase significantly after reaching the maximum level has become steeper. This means that you can selectively upgrade more types of units instead of raising one type of unit to the maximum level all at once.