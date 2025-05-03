2025年5月3日17.00左右 V1.18
1.增加第五章探索掉落更多好感道具，方便攻略妹子
2.修复幻灵【卡尔达诺】位置问题
【请帅气的你记得看好感剧情，也就是基地的Q版小人！！】
【好感剧情比主线还丰富哦！！！爱你】
你最帅了！送你30+套幻灵泳装皮肤记得在steamDLC页面领取！
究极欢迎直播与做视频就是~注意直播不要进CG鉴赏~
【由于配音量太大：有几万条，目前版本语音、音频设置存在瑕疵。后续会更新~】
如果喜欢本游戏，求您推荐给朋友助力存活，这样以后我们会更多免费更新内容！
【BUG反馈群】736701831，我们会尽力为您服务！！
第18个补丁：增加幻灵好感道具掉落
