We’ve fixed an issue where the game could occasionally freeze after receiving a knockback attack from certain enemies.

This bug occurred under the following conditions:

The player receives Attack A, which has a knockback effect, from a specific enemy

While being knocked back, the player is hit by another Attack B

Both damage effects from Attack A and B are processed, even though only A should be

Once the knockback effect ends, the player or enemy becomes frozen

We've adjusted the order and conditions of certain processes, and confirmed that this issue no longer occurs.

Because this bug tended to appear in the late stages of the game, it could result in players losing powerful builds or lots of progress—making it a particularly critical issue.

To those who encountered this problem, we sincerely apologize for the frustration and inconvenience it may have caused.

We’re also deeply grateful to the players who took the time to report this issue.

We’ll continue to address bugs as quickly as possible, and we truly appreciate your continued support.