Hotfix v. 1.2.4.1

As reported by you, our dear users, there was a bug in the Whispering Glens following update 1.2.4, which this hotfix addresses!

Killing the dug up treasures in Whispering Glens too fast should no longer cause the game to break.

It should now always be possible to talk to Zarar about Monster Research.

Thank you for your quick bug reports! So very appreciated!