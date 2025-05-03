Optimization: In online mode: you can use the altar to pray for a miracle for your friends
Optimization: Ant-Man can drink coffee
Value adjustment: Increase the success rate of capturing dragon souls from 10% to 20%
Optimization: The sapphires in the ice cellar are only supplied to the outside when they exceed the planned inventory
Value adjustment: Lizardmen also have efficiency bonuses when writing books
Optimization: When the number of beds corresponding to the workers required for the work facilities decreases, do not automatically unbind the beds manually bound by the player
BUG repair: After the death of the crazy werewolf captive, even if there are no werewolves on the map, the problem of werewolf madness will still be prompted every year
BUG repair: The problem of the stone slab road that has appeared in the ant nest cannot be repaired
Optimization: You can check how many races each type of work has in the lower left corner
Optimization: Add construction rules: Roads cannot be built on the floor
Optimization: The carriage station can freely set the length of the carriage holiday
Value adjustment: After maintaining the totem pillar, you can sign the dragon contract and get the first dragon for free
BUG repair: The problem of incorrect calculation of materials required for ship repair
New features: Added a new hidden achievement: Dragon Tamer, collect all 16 dragons
Experience optimization
Optimization: In online mode: you can use the altar to pray for a miracle for your friends
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update