3 May 2025 Build 18330759 Edited 3 May 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization: In online mode: you can use the altar to pray for a miracle for your friends
Optimization: Ant-Man can drink coffee
Value adjustment: Increase the success rate of capturing dragon souls from 10% to 20%
Optimization: The sapphires in the ice cellar are only supplied to the outside when they exceed the planned inventory
Value adjustment: Lizardmen also have efficiency bonuses when writing books
Optimization: When the number of beds corresponding to the workers required for the work facilities decreases, do not automatically unbind the beds manually bound by the player
BUG repair: After the death of the crazy werewolf captive, even if there are no werewolves on the map, the problem of werewolf madness will still be prompted every year
BUG repair: The problem of the stone slab road that has appeared in the ant nest cannot be repaired
Optimization: You can check how many races each type of work has in the lower left corner
Optimization: Add construction rules: Roads cannot be built on the floor
Optimization: The carriage station can freely set the length of the carriage holiday
Value adjustment: After maintaining the totem pillar, you can sign the dragon contract and get the first dragon for free
BUG repair: The problem of incorrect calculation of materials required for ship repair
New features: Added a new hidden achievement: Dragon Tamer, collect all 16 dragons

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
