Hey Soldiers!

We know the regular queues can get pretty intense – that’s why we’re introducing Casual Lobbies! These lobbies feature bots in addition to real players. It’s the perfect place to learn the mechanics, try out new strategies, or just enjoy the game at your own pace. Every Mini Royale mode is available in Casual, so jump in and have fun!

We will continue to make to bots more fun to play with the next updates - its just a start right now.

Sound is currently getting reworked and we will start to deploy the first changes soon.

Other updates: