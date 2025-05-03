🚀 Cargo Shop Simulator – Early Access Update 0.1.5

Hello cargo lovers!

With the Early Access 0.1.5 update, we've introduced several important improvements, bug fixes, and gameplay adjustments. Based on your valuable feedback, we're continuing to refine the core flow of the game to make it smoother and more intuitive. Here's what's new in this version:

🎮 Gameplay & Controls

The crate control system has been simplified. Instead of using E+R and E+F combinations, you can now control crate directions directly with just R and F keys.

Input fields now support the Enter key for navigation, in addition to the Tab key.

The price under the POS machine is now visually animated to make it more readable.

The credit card payment system has been visually and functionally improved.

🛠️ General Fixes & Improvements

Conveyor belt position has been adjusted, and an issue causing overcharging or undercharging has been fixed.

A fix has been implemented for the NaN Dollar issue that occurred after incorrect or incomplete deliveries.

The unnecessary "coffee pastry" sign has been removed from the scene.

🔊 Audio & Feedback

The character now has new footstep and landing sounds after walking, running, or jumping.

📚 Tutorial & User Experience

The tutorial section has been made more understandable. Early game confusion has been reduced with a clearer flow and improved guidance.