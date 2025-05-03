Appreciate all the feedback, it's been very helpful in tracking down some pretty major bugs.
-
Fixed minor issue with patrol points.
-
Fixed not being able to recruit custom units.
-
Fixed issue where garrisoned units were gaining way more experience than they were supposed to.
-
Max level attainable from garrisons is set to 5.
-
Added name change button for towns.
-
Fixed custom portraits not being saved.
-
Added Save/Load buttons for custom units. As well as Import/Export buttons to share custom units with others.
-
Fixed map generator image being smaller when choosing a different biome.
-
Fixed the issue where a unit that was moved to a different squad would continue following the previous squad leader.
-
Fixed not being able to recruit Guard Captain, and Tower Guard after completing their research.
-
Improved garrison UI. It's now similar to the Units menu where you can select multiple units using Control, or Shift keys, and gives more detailed information on the garrisoned units.
-
Fixed Magicians and Archers not strictly following move commands when targeting enemy units.
-
Fixed missing attack sounds for some archer units.
-
Added Hold Position (G) button to the Unit details panel. Units will hold position, while still throwing out attacks if enemy units are close enough.
-
Fixed some missing translations in the help menu.
Changed files in this update