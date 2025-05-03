 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18330482
Update notes via Steam Community

Appreciate all the feedback, it's been very helpful in tracking down some pretty major bugs.

  • Fixed minor issue with patrol points.

  • Fixed not being able to recruit custom units.

  • Fixed issue where garrisoned units were gaining way more experience than they were supposed to.

  • Max level attainable from garrisons is set to 5.

  • Added name change button for towns.

  • Fixed custom portraits not being saved.

  • Added Save/Load buttons for custom units. As well as Import/Export buttons to share custom units with others.

  • Fixed map generator image being smaller when choosing a different biome.

  • Fixed the issue where a unit that was moved to a different squad would continue following the previous squad leader.

  • Fixed not being able to recruit Guard Captain, and Tower Guard after completing their research.

  • Improved garrison UI. It's now similar to the Units menu where you can select multiple units using Control, or Shift keys, and gives more detailed information on the garrisoned units.

  • Fixed Magicians and Archers not strictly following move commands when targeting enemy units.

  • Fixed missing attack sounds for some archer units.

  • Added Hold Position (G) button to the Unit details panel. Units will hold position, while still throwing out attacks if enemy units are close enough.

  • Fixed some missing translations in the help menu.

