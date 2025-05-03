Appreciate all the feedback, it's been very helpful in tracking down some pretty major bugs.

Fixed minor issue with patrol points.

Fixed not being able to recruit custom units.

Fixed issue where garrisoned units were gaining way more experience than they were supposed to.

Max level attainable from garrisons is set to 5.

Added name change button for towns.

Fixed custom portraits not being saved.

Added Save/Load buttons for custom units. As well as Import/Export buttons to share custom units with others.

Fixed map generator image being smaller when choosing a different biome.

Fixed the issue where a unit that was moved to a different squad would continue following the previous squad leader.

Fixed not being able to recruit Guard Captain, and Tower Guard after completing their research.

Improved garrison UI. It's now similar to the Units menu where you can select multiple units using Control, or Shift keys, and gives more detailed information on the garrisoned units.

Fixed Magicians and Archers not strictly following move commands when targeting enemy units.

Fixed missing attack sounds for some archer units.

Added Hold Position (G) button to the Unit details panel. Units will hold position, while still throwing out attacks if enemy units are close enough.