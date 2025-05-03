 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18330474
Update notes via Steam Community

The following improvements are included in version 1.14:

1.) When you open the Steam Overlay during gameplay, the game pauses, and when you close the Steam Overlay, the game resumes automatically.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1800441
