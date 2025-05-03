▼Update Details

Input handling has been updated to allow operation on all screens using either a Steam Deck or XInput-compatible controller.

Minor adjustments made to the content of "How to Play" and the credits.

▼Bug Fixes

Due to the termination of the NIFCLOUD service, the ranking feature had become unavailable. This update restores the ranking functionality by migrating to the Unity Leaderboards system.

Please note that with the shutdown of the NIFCLOUD service, previous ranking data has unfortunately been deleted. We sincerely apologize for this.

We are currently exploring the possibility of partially recovering the lost ranking data. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.

Reduced an issue where overlapping sound effects (SE) caused an excessively loud volume when score items were collected.

Fixed unintended UI gauge animation behavior during crafting.

Reduced the issue where characters could occasionally pass through walls upon collision.