🛠️ Fixes & Changes
Fixed network players' skills always making sound regardless of distance.
Fixed Well shadow.
Fixed chat hiding UI and not restoring it.
Fixed UI hiding rewiring skill system background.
➕ Additions & Updates
Added players X/Y to HUD.
Added first Status Effect: Bleeding (20% chance on hit, deals damage over time).
Added new function: Map (press M to open; shows surroundings, interactable; playable directly).
Added Map to action bar.
Added 5 new MSQ-related NPCs: Lua, Sevreth the Beast, Alundra, Lisbeth, Mithra.
Added new mechanic: White Tulips guide players toward Primordial beings (Moonlit Vassal exclusive).
Added ability to activate Stigmata via Anima.
Added functionality to activate newest items via hot-swap.
Added MSQ progress messages that flash across the screen.
Added ability to change UI color and border color (more colors/custom color planned).
Lisbeth added to the world with quest progression functionality.
Alundra's quest now completable.
Added quest & MSQ pop-ups for world-triggered events.
Parkour line now shows when showInfo is enabled.
F5 now activates cinematic view (toggles full UI).
Textbox now auto-hides when player opens inventory.
Added sound for MSQ updates.
Added pitch-shifted SFX for sheathe/unsheathe.
Added SFX for cycling dialogue text.
