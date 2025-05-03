🛠️ Fixes & Changes

Fixed network players' skills always making sound regardless of distance.

Fixed Well shadow.

Fixed chat hiding UI and not restoring it.

Fixed UI hiding rewiring skill system background.

➕ Additions & Updates

Added players X/Y to HUD.

Added first Status Effect: Bleeding (20% chance on hit, deals damage over time).

Added new function: Map (press M to open; shows surroundings, interactable; playable directly).

Added Map to action bar.

Added 5 new MSQ-related NPCs: Lua, Sevreth the Beast, Alundra, Lisbeth, Mithra.

Added new mechanic: White Tulips guide players toward Primordial beings (Moonlit Vassal exclusive).

Added ability to activate Stigmata via Anima.

Added functionality to activate newest items via hot-swap.

Added MSQ progress messages that flash across the screen.

Added ability to change UI color and border color (more colors/custom color planned).

Lisbeth added to the world with quest progression functionality.

Alundra's quest now completable.

Added quest & MSQ pop-ups for world-triggered events.

Parkour line now shows when showInfo is enabled.

F5 now activates cinematic view (toggles full UI).

Textbox now auto-hides when player opens inventory.

Added sound for MSQ updates.

Added pitch-shifted SFX for sheathe/unsheathe.

Added SFX for cycling dialogue text.