3 May 2025 Build 18330332 Edited 3 May 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.2

Bug Fix :

Fix - Can't Join Session if you quit game

Fix - You Can't See a session if he already start

Fix - Back Button In Settings Menu

