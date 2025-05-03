New Item: Invisible Hand – Automatically picks up nearby items. Purchasing multiple units increases the pickup speed.

Backpack now allows carrying multiple identical firearms.

New Workout Equipment Interactions: New animations when interacting with fitness equipment.

Meat Grinder: Rotating blades shred any creature that passes through.

Harpoon Gun: Automatically locks onto targets and fires sharp spears with precision.

Fixed an issue where the character would stand up when attacked inside air ducts.

Crawling backward in air ducts is now supported.

Added flashlight brightness adjustment option.

Fixed an issue where zombie grapples would be interrupted when using melee attacks.

Added an option to disable blood splatter effect on the screen.

Added multiple styles of scars for the protagonist.