3 May 2025 Build 18330264 Edited 3 May 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • New Challenge: Fast Food Restaurant

  • New Weapon: Desert Hawk

  • New Defense Devices:

    • Poison Mushroom: Continuously releases neurotoxin that affects zombies.

    • Harpoon Gun: Automatically locks onto targets and fires sharp spears with precision.

    • Meat Grinder: Rotating blades shred any creature that passes through.

  • New Outfit: Restaurant-themed costume set

  • New Workout Equipment Interactions: New animations when interacting with fitness equipment.

  • New Mission Hint System: Clearer task guidance added.

  • Backpack now allows carrying multiple identical firearms.

  • New Item: Invisible Hand – Automatically picks up nearby items. Purchasing multiple units increases the pickup speed.

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed an issue where the character would stand up when attacked inside air ducts.

  • Crawling backward in air ducts is now supported.

  • Added flashlight brightness adjustment option.

  • Fixed an issue where zombie grapples would be interrupted when using melee attacks.

  • Added an option to disable blood splatter effect on the screen.

  • Added multiple styles of scars for the protagonist.

  • Left-clicking vending machine buttons now instantly purchases a single item.

If the game runs strangely after the update, try removing the mods you installed.

