New Content
New Challenge: Fast Food Restaurant
New Weapon: Desert Hawk
New Defense Devices:
Poison Mushroom: Continuously releases neurotoxin that affects zombies.
Harpoon Gun: Automatically locks onto targets and fires sharp spears with precision.
Meat Grinder: Rotating blades shred any creature that passes through.
New Outfit: Restaurant-themed costume set
New Workout Equipment Interactions: New animations when interacting with fitness equipment.
New Mission Hint System: Clearer task guidance added.
Backpack now allows carrying multiple identical firearms.
New Item: Invisible Hand – Automatically picks up nearby items. Purchasing multiple units increases the pickup speed.
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Fixed an issue where the character would stand up when attacked inside air ducts.
Crawling backward in air ducts is now supported.
Added flashlight brightness adjustment option.
Fixed an issue where zombie grapples would be interrupted when using melee attacks.
Added an option to disable blood splatter effect on the screen.
Added multiple styles of scars for the protagonist.
Left-clicking vending machine buttons now instantly purchases a single item.
If the game runs strangely after the update, try removing the mods you installed.
Changed files in this update