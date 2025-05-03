 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18330205
Update notes via Steam Community

In the Main Menu, the Controls button was replaced with an Information button. In the information panel, players can find Controls, Disc Statistics explanations, and links to the steam page, game landing page (website), discord, and bug submission websites.

