3 May 2025 Build 18330154 Edited 3 May 2025 – 06:26:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Relic icons have been updated to use new placeholder art.

  • Number abbreviations have been expanded greatly.

  • Cursed Orb is now subject to Low Effect Mode.

  • A rare crash, and performance issues, have been fixed with high level Hand of Midas. It has been changed temporarily to use a different formula for how much gold it generates. It has a lower exponent at lower levels but higher at higher levels, and also scales of the enemy's max health. I expect that it's a little worse at low levels but better at high levels. It also has a fixed attack speed (the amount of times it generated gold was causing severe lag at very high levels) for now.

