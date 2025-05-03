-
Relic icons have been updated to use new placeholder art.
Number abbreviations have been expanded greatly.
Cursed Orb is now subject to Low Effect Mode.
A rare crash, and performance issues, have been fixed with high level Hand of Midas. It has been changed temporarily to use a different formula for how much gold it generates. It has a lower exponent at lower levels but higher at higher levels, and also scales of the enemy's max health. I expect that it's a little worse at low levels but better at high levels. It also has a fixed attack speed (the amount of times it generated gold was causing severe lag at very high levels) for now.
Minor Patch v0.7.7
