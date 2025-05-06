Avatar Studio clothing can be tried on in your dorm!

You can bring objects to life with Maker AI's new circuit generation features.

RR+ subscribers can test our experimental Maker AI circuit generation update inside the Maker AI dorm environment. For the best experience, we recommend checking out Maker AI with circuits in a newly created dorm.

You can now use Maker AI's new text chat option for commands - no voice required.

New Rec Room Object Move (In Direction) and Rec Room Object Move (Toward Point) R2 circuits make it easier for players and Maker AI to create physics-driven object movement without needing pathing systems.