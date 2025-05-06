TLDR
Maker AI can now generate circuits!
The mirror has arrived for Rooms 2!
Avatar Studio clothing can be tried on in your dorm!
Maker AI
You can bring objects to life with Maker AI's new circuit generation features.
RR+ subscribers can test our experimental Maker AI circuit generation update inside the Maker AI dorm environment. For the best experience, we recommend checking out Maker AI with circuits in a newly created dorm.
You can now use Maker AI's new text chat option for commands - no voice required.
New Rec Room Object Move (In Direction) and Rec Room Object Move (Toward Point) R2 circuits make it easier for players and Maker AI to create physics-driven object movement without needing pathing systems.
Try using these examples to unlock a new level of creativity: "Make the robot chase me" - Will give an object autonomous behavior. "Make this ball jump once per second" - Will add periodic motion. "Have this bucket change between red and blue frequently" - Will create dynamic visual effects.
Rooms 2
Connected a few dots (literally) - you can now undo and redo connected tube segments in Rooms 2.
Squashed a bug where objects being scaled while a room is saved ended up in incorrect positions.
Added "inventions in this room" carousel in the palette in Rooms 2.
Mirror, mirror on the wall... it's finally here in Rooms 2!
Unstuck a sticky situation where your small objects could get stuck when scaling.
Fixed Get Velocity always returning 0 in Rooms 2 rooms after setting, adding, or reflecting velocity. It's now actually reporting... velocity.
Circuits
Fixed the new Projectile Hit Player beta events firing off multiple hits for one shot when a Projectile Launcher is used with the Projectile Launcher Set Firing Player chip.
Smart Circuits should be easier to open, especially when pointing at objects that are far away.
General Improvements & Bug Fixes
Store carousels received a small tidy-up for a cleaner and more consistent look.
Fixed a glitch where -1 token avatar items appeared in the store. Negative pricing is sadly not a thing.
Improved load times for recently built RRS rooms.
"This Room" inventions are now available in the Mobile MakerPen palette. Handy!
Avatar Studio
You can now try on UGC Avatar Items right in your Dorm! Hit that "TRY" button to give your outfit a test drive. Just remember - trial fits don't leave the dorm unless you buy them!
Creators can update their live avatar items directly. No middleman is needed; fashion freedom achieved.
Experiments
We're testing ways to make placing large objects feel smoother and more magical.
Item cards are getting experimental facelifts: clearer "limited time" badges and descriptions that fit each item's size.
