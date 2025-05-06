 Skip to content

6 May 2025 Build 18330151
Update notes via Steam Community

TLDR

  • Maker AI can now generate circuits!

  • The mirror has arrived for Rooms 2!

  • Avatar Studio clothing can be tried on in your dorm!

Maker AI

  • You can bring objects to life with Maker AI's new circuit generation features.

  • RR+ subscribers can test our experimental Maker AI circuit generation update inside the Maker AI dorm environment. For the best experience, we recommend checking out Maker AI with circuits in a newly created dorm.

  • You can now use Maker AI's new text chat option for commands - no voice required.

  • New Rec Room Object Move (In Direction) and Rec Room Object Move (Toward Point) R2 circuits make it easier for players and Maker AI to create physics-driven object movement without needing pathing systems.

  • Try using these examples to unlock a new level of creativity: "Make the robot chase me" - Will give an object autonomous behavior. "Make this ball jump once per second" - Will add periodic motion. "Have this bucket change between red and blue frequently" - Will create dynamic visual effects.

Rooms 2

  • Connected a few dots (literally) - you can now undo and redo connected tube segments in Rooms 2.

  • Squashed a bug where objects being scaled while a room is saved ended up in incorrect positions.

  • Added "inventions in this room" carousel in the palette in Rooms 2.

  • Mirror, mirror on the wall... it's finally here in Rooms 2!

  • Unstuck a sticky situation where your small objects could get stuck when scaling.

  • Fixed Get Velocity always returning 0 in Rooms 2 rooms after setting, adding, or reflecting velocity. It's now actually reporting... velocity.

Circuits

  • Fixed the new Projectile Hit Player beta events firing off multiple hits for one shot when a Projectile Launcher is used with the Projectile Launcher Set Firing Player chip.

  • Smart Circuits should be easier to open, especially when pointing at objects that are far away.

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

  • Store carousels received a small tidy-up for a cleaner and more consistent look.

  • Fixed a glitch where -1 token avatar items appeared in the store. Negative pricing is sadly not a thing.

  • Improved load times for recently built RRS rooms.

  • "This Room" inventions are now available in the Mobile MakerPen palette. Handy!

Avatar Studio

  • You can now try on UGC Avatar Items right in your Dorm! Hit that "TRY" button to give your outfit a test drive. Just remember - trial fits don't leave the dorm unless you buy them!

  • Creators can update their live avatar items directly. No middleman is needed; fashion freedom achieved.

Experiments

  • We're testing ways to make placing large objects feel smoother and more magical.

  • Item cards are getting experimental facelifts: clearer "limited time" badges and descriptions that fit each item's size.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more:https://rec.net/creator

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think using the Creator Forum here: https://forum.rec.net/

