Sup Gnomies,

We've done a lot of patches in the last week, trying to be reactive to all the feedback we've had about video and compatibility issues. We've had close to 20,000 different people on different machines playing Gnomes since launch and we underestimated how the quirks of our custom engine would behave with all of your different systems. Thanks sticking with us and for those of you who took the time to help us troubleshoot the issues!

Here's what's new:

VSync is now disabled by default (it can be a factor in some driver issues e.g. the flickering)

Settings is now stored in settings.json which is human editable if you need to change settings without opening the game (If settings.json isn't there, launch the game and it will be generated)

This update will cause settings to [b]reset to default, but will hopefully be the last time we need to worry about it![/b]

If you have any more issues or feel like hanging out with us and the Gnomies - come and join us on the Gnomes Discord Server

Cheers,

Tommy and Patrick

DYSTOPIAN