- Some NPC dialogue has been added/updated.
- Some UI elements have been added/updated.
- Some character graphics have been replaced.
-
Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.
-
In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
If this happens, please contact the developer.
Thank you.
KKANGTO STUDIO
Changed files in this update