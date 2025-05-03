 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18330087 Edited 3 May 2025 – 07:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Some NPC dialogue has been added/updated.
  • Some UI elements have been added/updated.
  • Some character graphics have been replaced.

  • Please note: During Early Access updates and patches, save data may be lost.
    However, data recovery is possible, so do not delete the game.
    Instead, contact the developer at hi.kkangto@gmail.com.

  • In rare cases, changes to tile data may cause the character to be stuck.
    If this happens, please contact the developer.

Thank you.

KKANGTO STUDIO

