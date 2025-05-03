We’ve got a smaller update for you this time, but it brings some exciting additions to your daily grind and farming routes. Let's jump in!

🆕 New Features

📜 Daily Quest – Rift Closure:

A new Daily Quest is now available for players actively engaging with Rifts!

is now available for players actively engaging with Rifts! While you're out hunting and purging Inferna's wildlands, you'll now be rewarded for helping close Rifts with a little extra loot on the side.

with a little extra loot on the side. This quest is available once per day and unlocks at player level 25 , making it accessible fairly early in your journey.

, making it accessible fairly early in your journey. Perfect for those daily consistent Rift raiders looking to stack up some extra rewards!

🔥 Silver Flame Token Spot – Fireland:

A new special farming zone has been added to Fireland , featuring Modified Monsters that drop 2x Silver Flame Tokens (instead of 1) if they drop any at all.

has been added to , featuring that drop (instead of 1) if they drop any at all. This location is intended to help players farm Flame Tokens more efficiently, especially useful for upgrade grinding .

. You’ll find this special hotspot around the entrance to the [Level 68] Zagan’s Fire Brother .

. 🚫 Important: At this spot, you won’t receive Gold , notable EXP , or many normal items . It’s focused entirely on Silver Flame Token farming .

At this spot, you , , or . It’s focused entirely on . 🎁 Event items (like Pet Eggs) still drop as usual !

(like Pet Eggs) still ! ⚠️ This feature is currently in testing and might receive balance tweaks based on your feedback.

🐣 New Event – The Hatchery:

A brand new limited-time event is being introduced: The Hatchery !

is being introduced: ! Event Time: This Sunday , from 20:00 to 22:00 CET .

This , from . During the event, monsters and Rifts across the world will have a chance to drop Pet Eggs when defeated or closed.

across the world will have a chance to drop when defeated or closed. 🚫 Important: The Hatchery Event does not scale with your regular Item Drop Chance. This ensures balanced Pet Egg distribution across all areas and players.

The Hatchery Event does with your regular Item Drop Chance. This ensures balanced Pet Egg distribution across all areas and players. 🪺 If you're looking to maximize your Pet Egg drops, you can use the Magical Hatchery Nest (1h) : An enchanted nest woven with powerful Hatchery magic. When activated, it grants the Hatchery Blessing, doubling your drop chances for Pet Eggs and sending them directly to your inventory. This epic nest can only be used during the special Hatchery event.

: 📊 Based on our internal testing, players killing around 4,000 monsters per hour , plus a few Rifts, can expect to collect a lot of Pet Eggs!

, plus a few Rifts, can expect to collect a of Pet Eggs! If you’re a grinder hitting even higher numbers—huge respect, it's time to refill your Pet Egg stock !

! Maybe our next 5k Egg Hatcher is already in the making? 😍

is already in the making? 😍 📆 If all goes smoothly, we’re aiming to run this event every 2 weeks!

📣 System Improvements

New in-game Announcement messages have been added!

have been added! Keep your eyes peeled—you might see them pop up soon!

That’s it for this quick update! Let us know how these features feel and what kind of loot you're pulling.

The Inferna Team