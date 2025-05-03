Hello you wonderful people out there, it's been a bit, but we are so excited to announce our workshop update for Orgynizer!

Mod Support

Ding dong, Steam Mod support is finally HERE!

It took some tinkering and some banging to get it working, but Orgynizer Mod Support is finally here! Or at least phase 1 of Mod Support.

Phase one? What does that mean?

So that means that for Content mods, adding characters, kinks, activities, toys, rooms, should all work. Complete with animations, nude sprites, moans, ect.

However, deeper mods like changing the UI, new puzzle mechanics, deeper code alterations ect will still have to wait a bit, since it simply is trickier for us to implement going forward.

There might not be that many mods just right now (since we just opened it up) but really looking forward to seeing what you all make.

If you have a great idea for a mod, but need help making it, feel free to hit us up on Discord and we should be able to help you out.

Four adorable amazing new cameos!

We got some absolute sexy sausages to introduce you to; Hybrid_Spyder, Nibbins, Pouncivil and Munchy all decided to be absolute angels in the streets and donate to our Cameo Fundraiser Program (found over at cameo.orgynizer.lol)

They are here to spread the love and more, so take good care of them!

Patch notes: