Turns out the spawn rate was much too low on some of the new units, sorry! The good news is that if you play the Daily Challenge or complete some Lessons, you're almost guaranteed to see something new :)

NEW Enabled Minotaur boss and Minitaur Unit

FIXED Cowpoke unit

↳ Corrected implementation

FIXED Progress in Tournament Mode

↳ Progress was not being tracked correctly leaving some ranks locked

FIXED Unit titles could become corrupted

FIXED Daily Challenge secret unit rate

↳ The rate was far too low (Cowpoke and Rhino are more likely now!)

CHANGE Scan for missing Steam Achievements on bootup

CHANGE Use Spawn Weightings table for Arcade party

CHANGE FishTank is now replaced by Chicken in maze

More units soon...ish!

Ben & Ricky (TwoPM Studios)