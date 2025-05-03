Turns out the spawn rate was much too low on some of the new units, sorry! The good news is that if you play the Daily Challenge or complete some Lessons, you're almost guaranteed to see something new :)
NEW Enabled Minotaur boss and Minitaur Unit
FIXED Cowpoke unit
↳ Corrected implementation
FIXED Progress in Tournament Mode
↳ Progress was not being tracked correctly leaving some ranks locked
FIXED Unit titles could become corrupted
FIXED Daily Challenge secret unit rate
↳ The rate was far too low (Cowpoke and Rhino are more likely now!)
CHANGE Scan for missing Steam Achievements on bootup
CHANGE Use Spawn Weightings table for Arcade party
CHANGE FishTank is now replaced by Chicken in maze
More units soon...ish!
Ben & Ricky (TwoPM Studios)
Changed files in this update