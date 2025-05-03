 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18329643 Edited 3 May 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Turns out the spawn rate was much too low on some of the new units, sorry! The good news is that if you play the Daily Challenge or complete some Lessons, you're almost guaranteed to see something new :)

NEW Enabled Minotaur boss and Minitaur Unit

FIXED Cowpoke unit
Corrected implementation
FIXED Progress in Tournament Mode
Progress was not being tracked correctly leaving some ranks locked
FIXED Unit titles could become corrupted
FIXED Daily Challenge secret unit rate
The rate was far too low (Cowpoke and Rhino are more likely now!)

CHANGE Scan for missing Steam Achievements on bootup
CHANGE Use Spawn Weightings table for Arcade party
CHANGE FishTank is now replaced by Chicken in maze

More units soon...ish!
Ben & Ricky (TwoPM Studios)

Changed files in this update

Windows (win) The Song of the Fae Game Depot 1274211
  • Loading history…
macOS (macOS) The Song of the Fae Game Depot 1274212
  • Loading history…
