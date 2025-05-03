 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18329483 Edited 3 May 2025 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

【补完】更新了后期斧武器。
【补完】更新了「玉门关之战」的敌军与部分对话细节。
【补完】更新了部分兵种。
【补完】更新了部分列传。
【补完】更新了部分术语。
【补完】大字号版更新。

【修正】修正了部分知识性错误。
【修正】修正了部分人物地域特性的错误。
【修正】修正了大字号版冶炼所文字错位的错误。

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link