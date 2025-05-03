【补完】更新了后期斧武器。
【补完】更新了「玉门关之战」的敌军与部分对话细节。
【补完】更新了部分兵种。
【补完】更新了部分列传。
【补完】更新了部分术语。
【补完】大字号版更新。
【修正】修正了部分知识性错误。
【修正】修正了部分人物地域特性的错误。
【修正】修正了大字号版冶炼所文字错位的错误。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
【补完】更新了后期斧武器。
【补完】更新了「玉门关之战」的敌军与部分对话细节。
【补完】更新了部分兵种。
【补完】更新了部分列传。
【补完】更新了部分术语。
【补完】大字号版更新。
【修正】修正了部分知识性错误。
【修正】修正了部分人物地域特性的错误。
【修正】修正了大字号版冶炼所文字错位的错误。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update