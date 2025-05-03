 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18329264
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where customer laundry couldn't be collected at the counter in certain situations

  • Resolved a bug where the “Orders must go into the same laundry basket” message kept popping up repeatedly

  • Corrected some translation errors for product names in multiple languages

  • Minor performance and usability improvements

Windows 64-bit Depot 3125571
