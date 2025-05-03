-
Fixed an issue where customer laundry couldn't be collected at the counter in certain situations
-
-
Resolved a bug where the “Orders must go into the same laundry basket” message kept popping up repeatedly
-
-
Corrected some translation errors for product names in multiple languages
-
-
Minor performance and usability improvements
Update Notes:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3125571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update