3 May 2025 Build 18329245 Edited 3 May 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small update including a bug fix for the toggle grid option in the map maker, as well as new items including alchemy ingredients, foods, fabrics, crystals, ores, and weapons.

