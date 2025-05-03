In this update, a small pop-up menu was added, which appears when pressing the ESC key. In it, the player can purchase upgrades to improve their gameplay experience:

Radar: increases the radar's range, making it easier to locate new planets.

Storage: expands the ship's capacity to carry the resources collected on planets.

Supplies: allows the player to plant trees on planets, enabling them to generate a small amount of resources over time.

In addition, some minor bugs have been fixed. Other improvements are being tested and may be included in a future update.