 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18329171 Edited 3 May 2025 – 11:32:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update, a small pop-up menu was added, which appears when pressing the ESC key. In it, the player can purchase upgrades to improve their gameplay experience:

Radar: increases the radar's range, making it easier to locate new planets.

Storage: expands the ship's capacity to carry the resources collected on planets.

Supplies: allows the player to plant trees on planets, enabling them to generate a small amount of resources over time.

In addition, some minor bugs have been fixed. Other improvements are being tested and may be included in a future update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3317821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link