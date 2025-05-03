Gameplay changes:

-Battle music now accounts for distance to NPC, whereas prior it accounted for “vision” of that NPC. This provides less abrupt interruptions/changes to battle music.

-Wand damage no longer includes a player’s Strength as part of the calculation.

Bugs:

-Fixed bug where the dreaded “chatgoblin” will show up instead of the appropriate NPC talking

-Fixed moonwalking through walls bug when going up/downstairs or teleporting

-Fixed factions of guardsmen in Elsalt Abbey