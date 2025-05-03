 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18329147 Edited 3 May 2025 – 03:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:
-Battle music now accounts for distance to NPC, whereas prior it accounted for “vision” of that NPC. This provides less abrupt interruptions/changes to battle music.
-Wand damage no longer includes a player’s Strength as part of the calculation.

Bugs:
-Fixed bug where the dreaded “chatgoblin” will show up instead of the appropriate NPC talking
-Fixed moonwalking through walls bug when going up/downstairs or teleporting
-Fixed factions of guardsmen in Elsalt Abbey

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3394041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link