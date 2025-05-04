We have completed an overhaul of our AI model for even more hilarious content. Advancements in AI over the past year have allowed us to reduce hallucinations and create better humor all around.

Say hello to three new content safety settings. Choose between Normal, Edgy, and Unhinged AI content options before you start the game. This allows streamers and other players to respect their community's comfort level while keeping options for edgier fans.

We're super excited to announce that we've commissioned a brand new, much longer in game soundtrack. It's an synthwave lovers dream of 80's vibes and blends right into the experience. You're going to love it.

Besides the new soundtrack, content settings, and AI model, there are also a handful of bug fixes and upgrades under the hood.

Additionally, we are excited to announce that our company, Kranial, will be exhibiting at PAX East in Boston next week. Make sure to stop by booth 16115 if you're attending! For more information see the PAX East website.

Enjoy and thanks for your support.