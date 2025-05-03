Event Changes

Marriage events will now generate characters closer in age to the targeted character

Readjusted the payment options for the debt, the 1st option now lets you repay in full

Crimes have been reworked to have their effects scale with your status (I plan on going through the other events and giving them the same treatment)

Fixed a typo in the "Nature, it speaks to me" event

QOL Changes

Added the ability to cancel items in the crafting queue (Items that started crafting before this update can still be refunded, but food returned will not have the correct expiration, and preserves will return only apples instead of the fruit used. Newly crafted items will have the correct data for returned items)

Added an auto butcher option for animals

Added the option to change feed priority for family members

Selling food or Crafting items with food will always prioritize items closest to expiration

Selling wine will prioritize wine furthest from aging

The combine stack button in the inventory now works with equipment. Should make things easier to manage for clothiers. Dragging the equipment to a family member will equip the item with the lowest durability, the losest durability will also be shown on the durability bar