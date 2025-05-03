Event Changes
-
Fixed a typo in the "Rejection" event
-
Fixed a typo in the "Nature, it speaks to me" event
-
Fixed a typo in the "Desperation" event
-
The length of storylines now scale with game stage
-
Crimes have been reworked to have their effects scale with your status (I plan on going through the other events and giving them the same treatment)
-
Readjusted the payment options for the debt, the 1st option now lets you repay in full
-
Marriage events will now generate characters closer in age to the targeted character
-
Events that add new family members now state their age
QOL Changes
-
Added the ability to cancel items in the crafting queue (Items that started crafting before this update can still be refunded, but food returned will not have the correct expiration, and preserves will return only apples instead of the fruit used. Newly crafted items will have the correct data for returned items)
-
Added an auto butcher option for animals
-
Added the option to change feed priority for family members
-
Selling food or Crafting items with food will always prioritize items closest to expiration
-
Selling wine will prioritize wine furthest from aging
-
The combine stack button in the inventory now works with equipment. Should make things easier to manage for clothiers. Dragging the equipment to a family member will equip the item with the lowest durability, the losest durability will also be shown on the durability bar
-
Added the ability to move your home at the cost of some materials (The relocate option currently isn't available for the large castle available in final act)
General Changes
-
The starting prices of items now correlate to their initial price trends.
-
Miracles flowers have been added to the loot tables for the "expedition", "raid", and "heist" missions
-
Crafted food will be available to eat the turn its ready
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where characters returning from a mission will start working on a ownership dependent plot even if the player has sold it
-
Fixed water animation syncing when seasons change
-
Fixed the requirement check for the "Legendary Crafting: Inspiring Lyrics" skill, previously it didn't count job specific efficiency additions from skills like "Geodes" or "One With The Forest"
-
Fixed an issue where refusing to pay ransom on a character with the "Ring Of The Protected" would leave them in a permanently kidnapped state
-
The "ring of simplicity" now properly raises other stats
-
Fixed school costs scaling with child efficiency
-
Fixed a error that occurred if a character died while a non targeting event was in the queue
-
The "Desperation" event now properly checks if the player owns a dog/cat
-
Fixed the debt collection event starting again even if debt has been paid off
-
Fixed an error that prevented a sub-plot in the famine storyline from starting
Changed files in this update