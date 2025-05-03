There is a new option in the hidden menu that says "live" pressing this key will cause AnimaEngine to become a floating window so you can add it to your streams, you won't see it but your audience will, if you want to see it there's no problem just don't activate it
Stream update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update