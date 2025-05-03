Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Thank you for all the support! Here are the fixes for some of the bugs that you reported.

Little Sim World version v0.52.1

Fixed inputs to be rebinded while in-game.

Fixed being able to shop on a controller.

Also, please make sure that you are not seeing the keyboard controls on your screen; if you are, please change your Steam Input layout.

Please double-check that you are using the recommended gamepad layout on Steam before launching the game.

Added support for Steam Deck controller compatibility. It now uses Steam Input on the Screen Keyboard.

Added a hotfix that will help with some of the sporadic lag issues during the game.

Added a hotfix that will help with the most severe cases of lag while launching the game. We are still investigating the issues. Thank you for your patience.

Improvements and fixes to the save files getting corrupted due to the game crashing during Multiplayer.

"Restocking" quest got improvements and more stability.

Enhanced gameplay experience during the quest "Festival of Eggs".

Your Little will no longer walk through walls after interacting with something around the world and then attempting to walk away.

The dialogue will no longer skip instantly after you press a key; it will just speed up the text.

You can now type any character while introducing your Little's Name and Last Name during Character Creation.

You can now change the skirts' colours.

Your little will no longer get stuck after using the Gym Toilet.

When you want to sell items at the Pawn Stall, your Basket with items that you want to sell will now start empty.

Computers and TVs can no longer break. If your little owns a broken Computer or Television, please buy a new one.

Improvements on the text for the Lessons.

Several localisation improvements.