1.3.2 version:
-
Fixed the bug where music stopped playing when entering some menus. Now by default, if no song is defined, the main menu song will automatically play.
-
Removed 14 achievements. I'm making space for new content. The achievements still count within the game. I will expand the number of achievements when Steam allows me to. In the meantime, I have a limit of 100.
-
Added an option to upload files to forms and display the email for subsequent contact.
If you have problems you can use the form presented inside the game ("report" button) and send files showing what happens if there is an error.
Changed files in this update