3 May 2025 Build 18328582
🔥 Greed of Man – Patch v0.8.8: Survival Systems & Street Life

Version 0.8.8 | May 2025
Developed by: Josh

🛠️ New Core Systems

  • Hunger & Thirst System – Players must now manage food and hydration.

  • Eat from vending machines or grab a hotdog before it's too late.

🌭 Street Food Expansion

  • Hotdog Stands – Placed in urban areas. Feed yourself, blend in, or roleplay the street life.

  • Vending Machines – Use your cash for snacks and energy drinks to survive longer on the move.

🏦 Banking Overhaul

  • New Bank UI – Mange your accounts more easily.

  • ATMs – Access dirty or clean cash across the map. Surveillance may apply.

👮‍♂️ Faction Gear

[*]Police Uniform – Now found at the recruitment hub. Use it for deception or duty.

🎯 New Objective System

  • Mission Tracker UI – this new system helps track active jobs and side missions.

