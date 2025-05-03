🔥 Greed of Man – Patch v0.8.8: Survival Systems & Street Life
Version 0.8.8 | May 2025
Developed by: Josh
🛠️ New Core Systems
-
Hunger & Thirst System – Players must now manage food and hydration.
-
Eat from vending machines or grab a hotdog before it's too late.
🌭 Street Food Expansion
-
Hotdog Stands – Placed in urban areas. Feed yourself, blend in, or roleplay the street life.
-
Vending Machines – Use your cash for snacks and energy drinks to survive longer on the move.
🏦 Banking Overhaul
-
New Bank UI – Mange your accounts more easily.
-
ATMs – Access dirty or clean cash across the map. Surveillance may apply.
👮♂️ Faction Gear
[*]Police Uniform – Now found at the recruitment hub. Use it for deception or duty.
🎯 New Objective System
- Mission Tracker UI – this new system helps track active jobs and side missions.
Changed files in this update