 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 May 2025 Build 18328579 Edited 3 May 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Further reduced the number of damage numbers.
  2. Enhanced the Ten Sun Flying Swords, Four Flying Swords Straight, Four Flying Swords Oblique, and increased their initial penetration by 1.
  3. Optimized the appearance details display box so that it can adapt to the size according to the description content.
  4. Optimized the content talent tree, node details display box so that it can adapt to the size according to the description content.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3252191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link