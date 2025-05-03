- Further reduced the number of damage numbers.
- Enhanced the Ten Sun Flying Swords, Four Flying Swords Straight, Four Flying Swords Oblique, and increased their initial penetration by 1.
- Optimized the appearance details display box so that it can adapt to the size according to the description content.
- Optimized the content talent tree, node details display box so that it can adapt to the size according to the description content.
May 3 Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update