7 May 2025 Build 18328557 Edited 7 May 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

  • Upgraded Steam to Electron v36.1.0 is built on Chromium 122.0.6261.129

  • Fixed a bug with tooltip showing when it shouldn't.

  • Added starting zone to the zone definition in the db to allow for grouping.

  • Ported quest log window to GUIWindowDynamic.

  • Converted the left quest scroller to GUIScrollList.

  • Added zone name headers and grouping quests in the quest list.

  • Added sepration of completed and in progress quests.

  • Cleaned up the quest details code.

  • Added quest log window and toggle to mobile.

  • Fixed a very very old bug where the quest definition wasn't being sent with new quest instances.

  • Fixed a handful of very old quest log bugs.

  • Quest log now shows quest progress.

  • Revamped the welcome window.

  • Welcome window will now show once a day on login. (You can still reopen it with the w key.)

  • Welcome window ported to GUIWindowDynamic aka mobile.

  • BabylonJS broke some things so I had to slowly upgrade to several new versions to find where it broke.

  • Dark Marsh map has been preprocessed and is now on the web server.



