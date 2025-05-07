Patch Notes

Upgraded Steam to Electron v36.1.0 is built on Chromium 122.0.6261.129

Fixed a bug with tooltip showing when it shouldn't.

Added starting zone to the zone definition in the db to allow for grouping.

Ported quest log window to GUIWindowDynamic.

Converted the left quest scroller to GUIScrollList.

Added zone name headers and grouping quests in the quest list.

Added sepration of completed and in progress quests.

Cleaned up the quest details code.

Added quest log window and toggle to mobile.

Fixed a very very old bug where the quest definition wasn't being sent with new quest instances.

Fixed a handful of very old quest log bugs.

Quest log now shows quest progress.

Revamped the welcome window.

Welcome window will now show once a day on login. (You can still reopen it with the w key.)

Welcome window ported to GUIWindowDynamic aka mobile.

BabylonJS broke some things so I had to slowly upgrade to several new versions to find where it broke.