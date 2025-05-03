 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18328324
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixes an issue where triggering a trap could cause the game to freeze.

  • Fixed a problem with using items in combat.

  • When using an item, the target select buttons will now show more info, just like when casting a spell.

  • A sound effect will now play when a battle begins.

  • Made some entrances and exits more obvious.

  • Added some tooltips to the character creation window so you can see how your hitpoints, armor class, or mana is being affected by your ability score rolls.

  • The game intro no longer auto-advances. You'll need to click the arrow (or hit enter/space or a controller "select" button) to advance the text. You can also skip the intro by hitting "escape".

  • Items that cannot be sold will have the sell button grayed out in shops.

  • Translation improvements, including monster names and using items.

