Fixes an issue where triggering a trap could cause the game to freeze.

Fixed a problem with using items in combat.

When using an item, the target select buttons will now show more info, just like when casting a spell.

A sound effect will now play when a battle begins.

Made some entrances and exits more obvious.

Added some tooltips to the character creation window so you can see how your hitpoints, armor class, or mana is being affected by your ability score rolls.

The game intro no longer auto-advances. You'll need to click the arrow (or hit enter/space or a controller "select" button) to advance the text. You can also skip the intro by hitting "escape".

Items that cannot be sold will have the sell button grayed out in shops.