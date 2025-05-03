-
Fixes an issue where triggering a trap could cause the game to freeze.
-
Fixed a problem with using items in combat.
-
When using an item, the target select buttons will now show more info, just like when casting a spell.
-
A sound effect will now play when a battle begins.
-
Made some entrances and exits more obvious.
-
Added some tooltips to the character creation window so you can see how your hitpoints, armor class, or mana is being affected by your ability score rolls.
-
The game intro no longer auto-advances. You'll need to click the arrow (or hit enter/space or a controller "select" button) to advance the text. You can also skip the intro by hitting "escape".
-
Items that cannot be sold will have the sell button grayed out in shops.
-
Translation improvements, including monster names and using items.
Into The Inferno Updated
Update notes via Steam Community
