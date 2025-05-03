・Fixed an issue where the crafting menu could be opened while selecting whether or not to move to another area
・Other minor adjustments
1.2 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
・Fixed an issue where the crafting menu could be opened while selecting whether or not to move to another area
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update