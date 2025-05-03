 Skip to content

3 May 2025 Build 18328259
Update notes via Steam Community

・Fixed an issue where the crafting menu could be opened while selecting whether or not to move to another area
・Other minor adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 3570361
