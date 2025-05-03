Ahoy there, inmates! Here's an interim update, yet delightful, while a bigger one is on its way:

New: Now fully Playable on Steam Deck! Only a few tweaks left related to font sizes to get the coveted Verified status next.

New: Full controller support validated! Moving the cursor during close-ups with a gamepad should feel much smoother now.

Fix: Greatly improved detection of a connected gamepad to properly show tutorials and input tips.

Fix: Menu settings wouldn't properly detect fullscreen status. Now they do.

Fix: A non-essential transitional cutscene late in the game was missing following a previous fix. It has been reinstated in all its cutscene-y glory.

Fix: Also, 2 frames were fixed in the aforementioned cutscene. No idea what this means, I'm going to trust the changelist on this one.

Fix: That puzzle in the topmost floor still had a few issues involving the timing of certain sound effects. No more.

Fix: Annoyingly, the head bobbing effect persisted while the menu was opened, making it difficult select stuff. Luckily for you, we are now sparing this annoyance.

Fix: Increased tab size in notepad, which is specially useful for the Steam Deck. No, it wasn't you and you don't need glasses, the text was indeed too small.

Fix: Fonts scale better now in lower resolutions, including the menu. Again, another win for Steam Deck!