3 May 2025 Build 18328185 Edited 3 May 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy there, inmates! Here's an interim update, yet delightful, while a bigger one is on its way:

  • New: Now fully Playable on Steam Deck! Only a few tweaks left related to font sizes to get the coveted Verified status next.

  • New: Full controller support validated! Moving the cursor during close-ups with a gamepad should feel much smoother now.

  • Fix: Greatly improved detection of a connected gamepad to properly show tutorials and input tips.

  • Fix: Menu settings wouldn't properly detect fullscreen status. Now they do.

  • Fix: A non-essential transitional cutscene late in the game was missing following a previous fix. It has been reinstated in all its cutscene-y glory.

  • Fix: Also, 2 frames were fixed in the aforementioned cutscene. No idea what this means, I'm going to trust the changelist on this one.

  • Fix: That puzzle in the topmost floor still had a few issues involving the timing of certain sound effects. No more.

  • Fix: Annoyingly, the head bobbing effect persisted while the menu was opened, making it difficult select stuff. Luckily for you, we are now sparing this annoyance.

  • Fix: Increased tab size in notepad, which is specially useful for the Steam Deck. No, it wasn't you and you don't need glasses, the text was indeed too small.

  • Fix: Fonts scale better now in lower resolutions, including the menu. Again, another win for Steam Deck!

  • Build string: version 1.1.25430 (verify with CTRL + V)

That's it for now, but stay tuned for more. As usual, your reports/feedback are very much appreciated. Everything is taken into consideration! ❤️‍🔥

