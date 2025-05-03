 Skip to content

3 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

■ UI Improvements

  • Display assigned key under each skill icon

  • Show class and class‐skill descriptions in the lobby

  • Refine rank change animations (enhanced shadows, smoother transitions)

  • Fix match history display order (now newest first)

  • Expand leaderboard column widths to prevent text clipping

  • Show tooltips on class and class‐skill icons during gameplay

  • Resolve issue where pre-match UI sometimes failed to appear

■ Features & Adjustments

  • Revise rank rating gain/loss calculation logic for fairer matches

  • Introduce disconnection penalty (RR deduction on mid-match leave)

  • Improve unranked matchmaking by widening acceptable RR range

  • Correct score offset issues on the post-match scoreboard

  • Change default skill key bindings from Q/E/C to Q/W/E

■ Bug Fixes

  • Fix forced Discord authentication at each launch

  • Fix issue where lobby cards remained visible after match start

  • Fix pre-match freeze where players couldn’t move

