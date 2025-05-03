■ UI Improvements
-
Display assigned key under each skill icon
-
Show class and class‐skill descriptions in the lobby
-
Refine rank change animations (enhanced shadows, smoother transitions)
-
Fix match history display order (now newest first)
-
Expand leaderboard column widths to prevent text clipping
-
Show tooltips on class and class‐skill icons during gameplay
-
Resolve issue where pre-match UI sometimes failed to appear
■ Features & Adjustments
-
Revise rank rating gain/loss calculation logic for fairer matches
-
Introduce disconnection penalty (RR deduction on mid-match leave)
-
Improve unranked matchmaking by widening acceptable RR range
-
Correct score offset issues on the post-match scoreboard
-
Change default skill key bindings from Q/E/C to Q/W/E
■ Bug Fixes
-
Fix forced Discord authentication at each launch
-
Fix issue where lobby cards remained visible after match start
-
Fix pre-match freeze where players couldn’t move
