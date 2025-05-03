Hello Contractors!

Following the Balcony update, we are very pleased to introduce the Openable Windows in this update!

However, we would like to say that we have made many fixes and improvements to make the world of ContractVille better. Now the details of the grass are more distinct and they look much wonderful.

We've been working hard on bug updates and we're happy to say that we've addressed dozens of issues in this update.

Before we get to the update notes, I would like to invite you all to our ongoing event on our Discord server. Join the House Building Event! 🏠

For more information, please visit our #events channel on our Discord server.

Even if you don't participate in the event, it's worth seeing the amazing houses built by the participants! Thank you very much to our players who have participated so far.

Openable Windows

Now all windows can be opened! This completes the balcony update and now you can enjoy the magic view from your balcony to the fullest.

Greener Grass

This visual change makes the grass look much more detailed and beautiful. Now when you walk around Creek Harbour, you can see that the environment is much greener.

Sit on the grass and meditate. Feel the peace of the ContractVille world.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2698780/ContractVille/?snr=1_2108_9__2107

Let's continue the update notes with bug fixes...

Bug Fixes 🐞

🚚 Logistics & Vehicles

Resolved a blocker that stopped trailer deliveries registering the “Load Cargo” and first logistics side‑goals.

Addressed a rare save/load crash that could move the TLO Mango when damaged cargo was on board.

Fixed a spawn‑point error that sometimes placed players on top of vehicles after exiting.

Removed an exploit that allowed taxi rides (and charges) to trigger while the player was outside the cab.

Optimised multiplayer hand‑off logic to stop server‑join failures after long Alt‑Tab or main‑menu sessions.

Updated the Car Volume slider so volume changes propagate to every client in the session.

🏠 Balconies & Construction

Fixed several save‑state mismatches that could auto‑complete, reset or delete Balcony Struts, Rails and Roofs.

Resolved floating ceiling blocks caused by unsupported roof pieces in some demolish missions.

Addressed a corner‑case in build missions that prevented one window screw from tightening.

Cleared leftover cement placeholders on mixers when a build phase finishes.

📦 Stores & UI

Reworked dozens of furniture, electronics and towel thumbnails to display correct materials and colours.

Removed an unintended $75 “preview price” tag that appeared on 3D preview page.

Corrected map pins and online listings so every shop now shows its own name.

Restored “Inventory Empty / Full” warnings at gas stations, trailer dealers and retail stores.

Fixed discount e‑mails so they only call out the store that actually runs the sale.

📒 Tablet & Office

Fixed a UI layering bug that left the Comments star badge visible when switching to Storage.

Re‑enabled wall‑hung decor in Office 1 (both states) and Office 2.

🌳 Missions & Achievements

Relocated three poster hotspots that were buried inside walls during Public Awareness Campaign 6.

Fixed Go Green tool skins that could not be removed even with max skill.

Corrected a typo in “Go Green All The Way” (grenn → green).

Fixed Unsold Land Property 2 so it can once again be purchased.

Addressed a state where the Demolish Tool could become unresponsive during extended hold actions.

Fixed an incorrect “Car Required” HUD guide that fired when accepting a Demolish mission.

Fixed teleportation that occurred when a player stood on a box being picked up by another player.

Updated Big Map scroll‑wheel logic so zoom now centres on the cursor instead of the top‑left corner. Now it works better with gamepads too.

🖼️ Graphics, Audio & World

Restored the missing label on the blank Garden Store tab.

Grounded floating flower pots in Go Green City Initiative 10.

Fixed visual bugs in many areas of the world.

Many minor bug fixes implemented.

Optimization improvements have been implemented.

