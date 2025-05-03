Dear, Survivors

We’re aware of the ongoing issues with vehicles—specifically players hoarding large numbers of them, and others using them for PvP actions on PvE servers. This week’s hotfix begins addressing that.

While the full vehicle respawn system will be introduced in our next major update (918) aswell as address sky bases, it wasn’t ready in time for this patch. In the meantime, server admins will be monitoring activity, especially for excessive vehicle hoarding.

This hotfix also includes several other improvements and fixes—please read the full patch notes below for all the details.

Server Info: Server owners please restart to pull latest patch (new vehicle claim system can be disabled on community servers via gameserversetting.ini file by changing MaxOwnedCars=0 )

🚗 Vehicle Claiming System (New!)

We've added a new vehicle claiming system—a long-requested feature to improve fairness and reduce vehicle-related frustration on both PvE and PvP servers.

Key Details:

This is a server setting and can be enabled or disabled by server owners.

Players can now claim up to 2 vehicles on official servers. (trial period feedback welcome)

In PvE, other players cannot access your claimed vehicle, unless they are in your clan.

Claimed vehicles cannot be damaged by other players in PvE.

All vehicle parts must be installed before a vehicle can be claimed.

Once claimed, the built-in padlock system activates, allowing you to lock your vehicle.

You can unclaim a vehicle at any time if you want to switch to another one.

This system is designed to give players a fairer experience and cut down on vehicle hoarding or griefing. (See images below for a preview of how it works in-game.)

Claim your vehicle by adding all parts and clicking the CLAIM button



To unclaim a vehicle just click the UNCLAIM button but remember to take your parts out ;)



Fixes and QOL

Fixed Scenario black screen loading error

Fixed strange water ripples on spawn point

Fixed Gun Rack Replication on Load

Fixed issue with AK being greyd out on the gun bench

Fixed farming plots not taking damage

Fixed zoom issues when on horse back

Fixed guitar being able to cut down bushes :D

Fixed freeze time not working currently for servers

Added new command for locating your owned vehicles on the map (type /pingcars in the chat box)

Improved suspension for off road driving for 4WD vehicles

Improved to path fidning for Tommy's rescue quest

Changes to shadows to help with performance

Server side performance improvements

Some small map updates and improvements

New tree chopping animation with improved hand placement

Reduced a number of textures and polygons of props to help with small performance tweaks.

Added hand IK (hand placement) to certain weapons to improve hand grip to make everything look visually better.

Thank you

HZ Team